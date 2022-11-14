Best of BS Opinion: Green yields, the routine air pollution crisis & more

JUST IN
FM should clear the air on 'pre-import' matter
Business Standard

Here is the best of Business Standard's opinion pieces for today

Topics
Bond Yields | air pollution | Delhi Pollution

Uddalok Bhattacharya  |  New Delhi 

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

TAMAL BANDYOPADHYAY: The new norms sum up the RBI’s view on how some of the asset-reconstruction companies have been run. Read here

AJAY SHAH: The US midterm elections give hope on a more normal international environment. Read here

SUNITA NARAIN on air pollution. Read here

The first edit says in issuing green bonds transparency is crucial.

The second edit says giving minority shareholders a second chance at wealth creation by letting them reinvest in companies undergoing resolution may interfere with the resolution process. Read here

QUOTE

In tournaments like these you can’t carry baggage with you.

English cricketer Ben Stokes after winning T20 World Cup.

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 06:30 IST

`
