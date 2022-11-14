Best of BS Opinion: Green yields, the routine air pollution crisis & more

-
ALSO READ
Game-changing rules for asset reconstruction companies
Will exit reconstruction scheme after lock-in period ends: YES Bank
Lenders in talks with ARCs to sell Reliance Naval & Engineering loans
Delhi air pollution worst in the world on Friday, shows Swiss firm data
CFM ARC sells JBF Industries assets to Reliance Industries entity
TAMAL BANDYOPADHYAY: The new norms sum up the RBI’s view on how some of the asset-reconstruction companies have been run. Read here
AJAY SHAH: The US midterm elections give hope on a more normal international environment. Read here
SUNITA NARAIN on air pollution. Read here
The first edit says in issuing green bonds transparency is crucial.
The second edit says giving minority shareholders a second chance at wealth creation by letting them reinvest in companies undergoing resolution may interfere with the resolution process. Read here
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 06:30 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU