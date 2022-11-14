Best of BS Opinion: Green yields, the routine air pollution crisis & more

TAMAL BANDYOPADHYAY: The new norms sum up the RBI’s view on how some of the asset-reconstruction companies have been run. Read here

AJAY SHAH: The US midterm elections give hope on a more normal international environment. Read here

SUNITA NARAIN on . Read here

The first edit says in issuing green bonds transparency is crucial.

The second edit says giving minority shareholders a second chance at wealth creation by letting them reinvest in companies undergoing resolution may interfere with the resolution process. Read here