Best of BS Opinion: India's data deficiency, question of compliance & more

-
ALSO READ
Exit poll highlights: It's DMK in TN, LDF in Kerala; TMC has edge in Bengal
Best of BS Opinion: 30 years after 1991, NDA's Bermuda Triangle & more
Best of BS Opinion: China's scientific muscle, sovereign rating risk & more
Best of BS Opinion: Job losses mount in April, Covid-19 crisis, and more
Household savings slide in third quarter amid Covid-19 pandemic cloud
A major constraint for policy makers devising strategies to protect Indian citizens and businesses from the vicissitudes of the pandemic has been the paucity of quality, high-frequency data. It is unusually difficult to construct policies when there is no clear sense of how this unprecedented crisis has affected household and business activity, from employment availability to migration to consumption choices.
In this context, our lead editorial notes that the government should collect and release timely economic data. Read here
Data limitations should not be an escape clause for not honouring obligations under the inflation targeting regime, writes A K Bhattacharya
Rakesh Kacker & Somit Dasgupta write that it would be fantastic if we can do away with more coal-based plants other than the ones under construction. However, this can only happen after a thorough study clearly establishes that we can meet the demand for electricity without new coal-based plants. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU