Best of BS Opinion: India's data deficiency, question of compliance & more

A major constraint for policy makers devising strategies to protect Indian citizens and businesses from the vicissitudes of the pandemic has been the paucity of quality, high-frequency data. It is unusually difficult to construct policies when there is no clear sense of how this unprecedented crisis has affected household and business activity, from availability to to choices.

In this context, our lead editorial notes that the government should collect and release timely economic data. Read here

Data limitations should not be an escape clause for not honouring obligations under the targeting regime, writes A K Bhattacharya

Rakesh Kacker & Somit Dasgupta write that it would be fantastic if we can do away with more coal-based plants other than the ones under construction. However, this can only happen after a thorough study clearly establishes that we can meet the demand for electricity without new coal-based plants. Read here