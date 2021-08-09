Best of BS Opinion: Making trade work for climate, RBI's CBDC, and more

Internationalism must deepen for nation states to exist. Uddalok Bhattacharya sums up

Ajay Shah: The very presence of a bilateral investment treaty creates an additional layer of checks and balances against bad behaviour by Indian state organisations.

Checking carbon dioxide emission is required, but the EU way of taxing is not the way to go, says Sunita Narain

Like credit cards, internet banking and wallets, the central bank digital currency will be part of the payments system, supplementing the use of cash; it’s not an alternative to cash. Tamal Bandyopadhyay explains.



