Best of BS Opinion: Not labour's love alone, BJP's new star in Bihar & more

The real test of the reforms will be growth in employment, in particular an increase in employment in the organised sector, where productivity tends to be better and wages therefore higher, notes T N Ninan. The column further underlines, if the reforms don’t work, it will be because labour law changes are a necessary but not sufficient condition for achieving the intended objectives. Read here

Other pieces talk about Bihar elections, influence of social media, and central banking.

Elections came and went.

Ironically, despite the party’s best efforts, where Sushil Modi exerted himself, the party notched up victories. Where he didn’t, it slumped, writes Aditi Phadnis

The momentary dopamine high becomes hardwired into a pattern where users begin to relate to social media platforms as digital pacifiers every time they run into fear, discomfort, pain or uncertainty”, writes Chintan Girish Modi

In trying to increase by a fairly random amount an index of prices that they largely can’t control, central banks couldn’t have done much more harm, notes Richard Cookson