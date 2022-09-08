Best of BS Opinion: Policy balance, slowdown in global demand, and more

The current account deficit is expanding at a time when the government is running a higher fiscal deficit, which is expected to remain elevated in the medium term. Even though India has buffers, higher “twin deficits” are always a risk for macro stability. In this context, our lead editorial notes that visible adjustments in both fiscal and current account positions will help strengthen macroeconomic stability, support economic activity, and boost investor confidence. Read here
Evidence of excess capacity globally could push out the need for new capacity in India, not just due to the weakening of prospects for exports, but also the rising threat of imports, writes Neelkanth Mishra. Read here
Positioning the government and the prime minister as some sort of angel benefactor of long-running schemes financed mainly by money compulsorily mobilised by the Indian citizenry through direct and indirect taxes must rank as a genius move, writes Kanika Datta. Read here
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU