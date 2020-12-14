Best of BS Opinion: The PSU conundrum, adulterated honey, and more

The government is counting on a vaccine to bring life and the economy back on track but seroprevalance studies suggest that a significant share of the population has experienced Covid-19 and already has the antibodies. Rather than focusing on getting the vaccine out on scale, Ajay Shah argues here that the release of data on seroprevalence, created through scientific surveys in each city, every week, would be a more relevant path to normalcy. Other views look at the government’s demands on public sector units, the honey adulteration scandal and the jumbo antitrust suit against Facebook. Kanika Datta sums up the views

Along with higher dividend payment, will now be mandatorily required to outline a plan for non-core asset monetisation. The top edit argues that the policy of squeezing in this year of extraordinary crisis may prove counterproductive. Read it here

The US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) and 46 states have simultaneously filed antitrust suits against social media giant, Facebook on grounds of abusing market dominance to stifle competition. The second edit examines the implications of this bi-partisan pincer move involving both Democrat- and Republican-ruled states. Read it here

Sunita Narain explains how the Centre for Science and Environment discovered the scam involving the adulteration of honey in collusion with Chinese sugar syrup suppliers. Read it here