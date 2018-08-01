How to increase US's saving rate

The United States needs new policies to raise the household saving rate. From 1960 to 1980, the household saving rate ranged between 10 per cent and 13 per cent of after-tax income, providing funds for investment in plant and equipment. Since then, levels of household saving have declined sharply.

The comparable average saving rate in the past decade averaged only 5.5 per cent and is now just 3.4 per cent. The cause for the decline is unclear. One plausible explanation is that working-age households may no longer feel the need to provide for their retirement years because of their ...