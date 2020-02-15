How to stop the next global outbreak

The search for the source of the novel coronavirus has tabbed a new animal candidate: The pangolin, a long-snouted, scaly, ant-eating mammal found in parts of Asia and Africa.

Scientists in Guangzhou, China, announced data last week suggesting that the notoriously cute animals, valued as a source of food and as a traditional medicinal ingredient in China, carried viruses that are 99 per cent similar to the virus now named Covid-19. That data has been neither published nor confirmed, but the mere suggestion is turning attention back to China’s wet markets and the wild animals for ...