Managing growth expectations

Chief Economic Advisor V Anantha Nageswaran has done well to note that growth in gross domestic product (GDP) in the current fiscal year is likely to be between 6.5 and 7 per cent. He further added that this would be lower than what the government expected earlier. This is perhaps the first time a high-ranking government official has expressed the possibility of ending the current fiscal year with GDP growth lower than 7 per cent. With the given global and domestic economic conditions, growth is more likely to be closer to the lower end of the range than the upper end. The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its September meeting revised its growth forecast lower to 7 per cent as against 7.2 per cent earlier. Most forecasters adjusted their growth projections after the GDP numbers for the first quarter came below expectations. More clarity will emerge after the July-September GDP numbers, due later this month, are out.
First Published: Tue, November 08 2022. 21:32 IST
