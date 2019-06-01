The geopolitics of future lies in your hands

I welcome each and every one of you to Upa Rashtrapathi Bhawan. Let me take this opportunity to congratulate all of you for choosing the Indian Foreign Service as a profession.

The Foreign Service offers you the privilege of being India’s ambassador’s to the world. The Service offers a challenging and exciting career and a truly unique opportunity to take our country’s great civilizational and cultural ethos with its developmental aspirations to the rest of the world. My dear young friends, You will soon be given the crucial responsibility of being all the ...