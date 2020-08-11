Why is everyone buying gold?

Gold bugs — investors perpetually bullish on gold — have long been seen as a paranoid fringe of the financial world, holding the shiny asset as a hedge against a disaster they always think is near. But lately, they appear to be on to something. This year, gold is the best performing traditional asset in the world.

Its price just topped $2,000 an ounce for the first time. From serious investors to newly minted day traders, everyone is talking up its virtues. A recent survey of 1,000 people found that one in six Americans bought gold or other precious metals in the last three ...