JUST IN
Prepay home loan to tackle 190-bps rise in repo rate since May: Experts
Applying for a digital loan? Stick to loan apps on RBI's white list
Term plan works better for covering home loan liability, say experts
Loans against sovereign gold bonds may help reduce borrowing cost: Experts
Personal retail loan disbursements rise 42% at end-March 2022: Study
Parents' income, child's record count in getting education loan: Experts
After rate hike, ask your lender to increase home loan EMI, not tenure
Defer, reschedule or switch loan if EMIs have increased: Experts
EMIs to soar: Here's how much repo rate hike will pinch home loan borrowers
Keep recovery agents at bay by working out repayment terms with lender
You are here: Home » PF » News » Loans
No loss of interest rate for EPFO subscribers, clarifies Finance Ministry
Business Standard

Not just car, get a good deal on auto loan as well, advise experts

Besides discount, look for free warranty, insurance and accessories to lower purchase cost

Topics
car loans | car loan | Personal Finance

Bindisha Sarang 

automobile, auto sales, car, loan financing, taxes, tax, equipment, manufacturing, component, production, jobs, workers
If you plan to prepay the loan, avoid those that come with prepayment penalties

With the festive season underway, automakers like Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Hyundai Motors, Honda Cars, etc have come out with discounts and a slew of other benefits. Last year’s Diwali discounts were decent but not mouth-watering. Experts say they are marginally better this year.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on car loans

First Published: Thu, October 06 2022. 19:44 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.