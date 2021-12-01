Winter session: Lok Sabha likely to discuss new 'Omicron' variant today

-
ALSO READ
Mandaviya to move bill on regulation of reproductive tech in LS today
Active black fungus cases at 27,142: Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya
65 per cent of tuberculosis cases in 15-45 age group: Health minister
Is legalising MSP a panacea for India's agri-troubles?
Health Minister Mandaviya to visit Kerala, Assam to review Covid situation
-
The Lok Sabha on Tuesday is likely to discuss the new Omicron variant of Coronavirus (Covid-19) along with other legislative Business. The government will also try to table 'The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020', which it failed to do in the first two days of the current session.
According to sources, the discussion on the new Omicron variant will be held under Rule 193. Under this rule, members can seek details about the new Covid variant. "Short duration discussion is likely to be held in the Lok Sabha on the new Omicron variant. Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will tell the House about the new variant," sources said.
On Tuesday, Mandaviya informed the Rajya Sabha that no case of Omicron variant had been reported in the country as of now. He also briefed the Upper House about the country's preparedness.
Mandaviya will also introduce 'The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020'. The Bill is for the regulation and supervision of the assisted reproductive technology clinics and the assisted reproductive technology banks, prevention of misuse, safe and ethical practice of assisted reproductive technology services and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto. For the first two days of the current session, Mandaviya failed to introduce the Bills due to continuous uproar in the House.
The opposition is likely to continue to raise its voices on price rise, unemployment and extended jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF) in some States. The opposition parties are also demanding a law guaranteeing minimum support price (MSP).
Several reports will be also tabled in the Lok Sabha. Shashi Tharoor and Rajyavardhan Rathore are to present the Reports of the Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology.
A motion to move to extend the time up to the last week of the Winter Session of Parliament for presentation of the Report of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU