3-member Congress panel to meet today over factionalism in Punjab

-
ALSO READ
Cong leader Mallikarjun Kharge is new Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha
Amarinder Singh to meet party panel over factionalism in Punjab Congress
Congress' priorities have nothing to do with people: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Parliament was denied opportunity to examine farm laws: Sonia Gandhi
Herald case: HC grants time to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi, others to file replies
-
The meeting of the three-member Congress panel comprising Mallikarjun Kharge, Harish Rawat and JP Aggarwal, constituted after factionalism surfaced in Punjab Congress, will be held on Thursday at 15 GRG.
According to the sources, the panel is likely to submit the report to the party chief Sonia Gandhi after the meeting.
The panel was formed by Sonia Gandhi to resolve the differences between party leaders - Chief Minister Captain (retired) Amarinder Singh and Navjot Singh Sidhu.
Now, just eight months before the State Assembly elections in Punjab, the challenge before the committee is complex. The dispute, which initially started with the tussle between Captain and Sidhu, has gone beyond them.
The Congress panel had met nearly 50 Punjab MLAs in the national capital over the last week.
Even Punjab Chief Minister on Friday reached the party's 'war room' at 15, Gurdwara Rakabganj road in the national capital.
Earlier, Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu also met the panel in Delhi.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU