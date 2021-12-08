40% of 2 mn new jobs to be allotted to women: Congress UP poll manifesto

-
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday released a manifesto for women ahead of the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, promising that 40 per cent of the 20 lakh new jobs her party aims to create in the state will be allotted to women.
While releasing the six-point manifesto titled 'Shakti Vidhan', she also said that if the Congress forms government, it will ensure 50 per cent of all ration shops in the state are managed and run by women.
The points covered in the manifesto are 'swabhiman' (self-respect), 'swawlamban' (self-sufficiency), 'shiksha' (education), 'samman' (respect), 'suraksha' (security) and 'sehat' (health).
On the 40 per cent jobs for women, Priyanka Gandhi, who is also a general secretary in the Congress, stressed that the allotment will be made in accordance with existing provisions of reservation.
Within the state labour ministry, there will also be a government department to ensure humane working conditions of domestic workers, she promised while releasing the 'Shakti Vidhan' manifesto at the Congress office here.
Besides these, 40 per cent work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) will also be reserved and prioritised for women, Priyanka Gandhi said while highlighting the points of the manifesto.
She said that businesses increasing their female employee numbers to 50 per cent shall be assisted through adequate incentives, including tax exemptions.
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said this is the first manifesto for women released for the next year Uttar Pradesh elections, with Priyanka Gandhi hoping that "this will not remain the only such manifesto, and there will be pressure on other political parties to take women participation in politics seriously".
"In order to increase the female workforce of Uttar Pradesh and reduce gender inequality, the Congress party will ensure 40 per cent of the 20 lakh new jobs it aims to create in the state will be allotted to women in accordance with the existing provisions of reservation," Priyanka Gandhi said.
Specific quotas for women in conventionally male-centric professions such as drivers of public transportation shall be set aside at 40 per cent in accordance with existing provisions of reservation, the Congress leader said.
Training centres exclusively for women shall be set up for the same, she said.
The Congress had earlier said it will give 40 per cent tickets to women in the coming assembly elections slated for early next year.
