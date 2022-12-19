JUST IN
Business Standard

ED, CBI, IT dept scared what order will come next from top, says Gehlot

Families below poverty line associated with the Ujjwala scheme that are not being able to afford refills would be given LPG cylinders for Rs 500 from April 1 in Rajasthan, CM Ashok Gehlot announced

Topics
Enforcement Directorate | CBI | Ashok Gehlot

Press Trust of India  |  Alwar (Raj) 

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in Jaipur
Families below poverty line associated with the Ujjwala scheme that are not being able to afford refills would be given LPG cylinders for Rs 500 from April 1 in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced on Monday.

Attacking the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, Gehlot alleged that democracy is being weakened in the country and institutions such as the judiciary, the Election Commission and probe agencies are working under fear.

Addressing a rally during the Congress's "Bharat Jodo Yatra" here, the veteran leader said the entire country is reeling under unemployment and price rise and alleged that the economy is being destroyed and divisions are being created.

"Democracy is being weakened. The judiciary, Election Commission, ED and CBI -- all are scared. No one knows in which direction the country will be taken," he said, accusing those in power of being fascists and dictatorial.

Gehlot also alleged that those who criticise the Centre are being sent to jail.

He said earlier, people used to be scared of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Income-Tax department and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) but now, these agencies themselves are afraid thinking what order would come next from the top.

First Published: Mon, December 19 2022. 18:24 IST

