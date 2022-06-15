AAP to skip Mamata-led Oppn meet to discuss strategy for President polls

The (AAP) will not join the meeting of the opposition parties called by West Bengal Chief Minister to discuss the upcoming Presidential polls.

Banerjee had written to 22 opposition leaders and chief ministers last week to attend the meeting to formulate a joint strategy for the Presidential polls on June 15. The opposition leaders are set to join the meeting on Wednesday.

However, the AAP will not attend the opposition meeting. According to a source, the party can consider this only after the candidate for the upcoming Presidential election is declared.

" will not attend the Opposition parties' meet called by West Bengal CM in Delhi, today. The party will consider the issue only after the candidate for the upcoming Presidential election is declared," a source said.

Banerjee landed in Delhi on Tuesday and met Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar at his residence. As per a source, she asked Pawar to be the opposition nominee for the presidential polls which he refused saying he wants to remain in active .

However, Sharad Pawar will attend the opposition meetina. Several other opposition parties are also likely to attend the meeting to discuss the joint strategy for the upcoming .

