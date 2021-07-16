Adityanath govt turned UP into one of 'leading states' in country: Nadda

-
ALSO READ
UP CM Yogi Adityanath to meet PM Modi, BJP President J P Nadda today
Yogi govt in UP: Four-year report card ahead of the 2022 assembly polls
UP CM Adityanath calls on Amit Shah; likely to meet PM Modi, Nadda tomorrow
Covid-19 pandemic: Uttar Pradesh to conduct sero survey from June 4
Yogi Adityanath govt transfers 10 IPS officers in UP attached to police HQ
-
Crediting the Yogi Adityanath government with turning Uttar Pradesh into one of the leading states in the country, BJP national president J P Nadda on Friday exhorted party leaders and workers to ensure that welfare schemes and programme reach people.
Inaugurating a working committee meeting of the party through video conferencing, Nadda said four years ago the state was afflicted by appeasement politics where a particular caste used to get benefits and the other faced harassment.
There was nothing in the name of development. It had become a centre of casteism, nepotism and corruption. Today, we can say with pride that in four years, UP has become one of the leading states of the country, Nadda said.
This Uttar Pradesh was once a BIMARU, now it is known for ease of doing business, Nadda said, adding that a curfew was a common thing in the past but there had not been a single riot under the BJP government.
With the Assembly elections slated for early next year, the BJP president exhorted party workers to take the government schemes to the common people and farmers.
He also congratulating the state party unit, government and the workers for a massive win in the recent district panchayat elections.
People have outrightly rejected the SP and BSP and given them the message to sit at home, Nadda said.
I hope that BJP workers will fulfil the responsibility that has come their way with all their strength, he said.
Speaking about coronavirus, the BJP president praised the strategy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for bringing a lockdown at the right time to prepare for the pandemic.
Comparing the country with the United States and Britain, he said political workers need to tell people about the strides taken in the health sector to deal with the pandemic in such a short span of time.
He lauded the Yogi government's test, trace and treat strategy and said his efforts were not only getting praise in the country but also at the global level.
The PM praised it in Varanasi on Thursday and an Australian parliamentarian has also hailed the state for coronavirus management, he said.
Through water, road and air modes, oxygen was made available to people in one week when some people sitting in Delhi were playing politics. They needed 400 metric tonnes and were asking for 900 metric tonnes and knocking the doors of courts, he said without naming the AAP government in Delhi.
Giving in detailed account of the works done after the pandemic hit the nation, he claimed 416 PSA plants are being set up in UP through the PM Cares Fund and asked party leaders and workers to visit hospitals, meet officials and make a good use of their political power to remove problems.
On the vaccination drive, Nadda said the vaccine for TB, chickenpox and polio became available in the country when the entire world was almost free of these diseases.
Whereas now, we have a prime minister who created a task force to prepare two corona vaccines in nine months. But some leaders having 'band, mand, choti buddhi' were saying that we should not be treated as rats, we are not guinea pigs, third trial has not been done, do not push us in the death trap, he said targeting the Opposition.
In an apparent reference to Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, he said A UP leader has termed it as a BJP vaccine. It is altogether different that his father got the vaccine and after that he is also ready now.
Those having such a small thinking have the ambition of becoming a leader of the state, he said, adding that people have given a befitting reply to such leaders in the past and will do it in future too.
He also said it is the responsibility of party workers to inspire all people above 18 to take the vaccine and give a befitting reply to those terming it as a BJP vaccine.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU