Bihar CM Nitish Kumar protecting criminals and corrupt people, says BJP

-
ALSO READ
Master of the U-turn: Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP, quits as CM
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared on biharboard.ac.in: Know the toppers
Bihar govt to take suggestions from all parties on caste-based census
BJP devising strategy to counter Nitish Kumar post Bihar snub
-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bihar on Tuesday criticised Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, saying the Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader is protecting the criminals and corrupt individuals.
"The moral of the criminals are high at the moment only because a corrupt government is protecting them. Nitish Kumar claimed zero tolerance on corruption and criminals. Due to his over ambition, he has taken Bihar to a stage where it started in 2005," Vijay Kumar Sinha, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar assembly said, adding the government is protecting corrupt persons and criminals of ruling parties.
"Nitish Kumar never came into the role of opposition. Hence, he does not see the anarchy in the state. He is unable to control Bihar at the moment and is dreaming about the country," Sinha said.
Meanwhile, BJP MLC Samrat Chaudhary said that Tejashwi Yadav is giving statements like a goon.
Reacting on these remarks, Ejaz Ahmed, the spokesperson of RJD, said: "BJP leaders are leveling baseless allegations on Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav. Their own leaders such as Vinay Bihari, MLA of Lauriya was involved in an incident of firing in the air on August 26. That incident was in public domain and an FIR under arms act was also registered against him in West Champaran district. BJP MLC Devesh Kumar was involved in liquor violation. He was found in a drunken state a month ago and now blaming 'Mahagathbandhan' leaders."
--IANS
ajk/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU