Panchayat polls: Backward class commission submits report to Haryana CM

State on Tuesday submitted its report related to reservation for the backward class people in the upcoming elections to panchayati raj institutions.

The report has been prepared on the basis of suggestions collected from people across the state.

The report by the commission, which is headed by former judge of Punjab and high court Justice Darshan Singh, was submitted to Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

" State has prepared its report on the basis of suggestions collected from people across the state regarding reservation for backward classes in the elections of panchayati raj institutions. The report was submitted to the chief minister today," said an official statement here.

Apart from this, suggestions were also taken from the office bearers of various political parties at the national and state level.

The panchayat elections will be held in the state next month.

The commission is tasked with recommending how many seats have to be reserved for the backward classes in the upcoming elections.

On this occasion, Minister of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Welfare Department, Dr Banwari Lal, chairman of commission, Justice Darshan Singh, and member of the commission, S K Gakhar, were present.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)