Aero India this year will be biggest airshow: K'taka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the 14th edition of that would be held in Bengaluru from February 13-17, will be the "biggest airshow" with highest participation.

The Chief Minister virtually attended the 'Apex Committee' meeting to review the preparations for the event chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"This is going to be the biggest airshow with the highest participation. There will be a large number of participation from delegates, aerospace and defence industry leaders, also companies," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters after attending the virtual meeting from here, he said, "there will be India pavilion, pavilion and a large exhibition of aerospace companies. Also there will be aerial displays by aircrafts, and the public will also be getting an opportunity to witness it. The Prime Minister will be inaugurating this mega airshow."



The biennial airshow would be held at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

According to website, a total 731 exhibitors have registered -- 633 Indian and 98 foreign.

has carved a niche for itself globally as one of the premier aerospace exhibitions with 13 successful editions organised in Bengaluru since 1996, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)