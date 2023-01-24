JUST IN
Siddaramaiah won't contest Assembly polls from Kolar, claims Yediyurappa
Cong releases 10-point manifesto ahead of K'taka Assembly elections
Cheap, not part of K'taka politics: CM Bommai on Siddaramaiah's remarks
Left parties in Telangana felicitate daughter of Ernesto 'Che' Guevara
DMK vs governor row: Battle of ideologies, a struggle steeped in history
CM Stalin to hold meeting to evaluate law and order situation in TN
PM Modi to kick off poll campaign in Kalyan Karnataka region on Jan 19
Kejriwal, Akhilesh, Left leaders to attend BRS public meet in T'gana on Wed
PM Modi praises Bandi Sanjay, says all states should learn from him
BJP set to launch Rath Yatra in K'taka ahead of Assembly elections
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
3-day celebrations to kickstart from today marking 'UP Diwas' in Lucknow
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Aero India this year will be biggest airshow: K'taka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the 14th edition of Aero India that would be held in Bengaluru from February 13-17, will be the "biggest airshow" with highest participation

Topics
Aero India show | Aero India | Karnataka

Press Trust of India  |  Kalaburagi (KTK) 

Aero India this year will be biggest airshow: K'taka CM Basavaraj Bommai
Aero India this year will be biggest airshow: K'taka CM Basavaraj Bommai (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said the 14th edition of Aero India that would be held in Bengaluru from February 13-17, will be the "biggest airshow" with highest participation.

The Chief Minister virtually attended the 'Apex Committee' meeting to review the preparations for the event chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

"This is going to be the biggest airshow with the highest participation. There will be a large number of participation from delegates, aerospace and defence industry leaders, also companies," Bommai said.

Speaking to reporters after attending the virtual meeting from here, he said, "there will be India pavilion, Karnataka pavilion and a large exhibition of aerospace companies. Also there will be aerial displays by aircrafts, and the public will also be getting an opportunity to witness it. The Prime Minister will be inaugurating this mega airshow."

The biennial airshow would be held at the Air Force Station at Yelahanka in Bengaluru.

According to Aero India website, a total 731 exhibitors have registered -- 633 Indian and 98 foreign.

Aero India has carved a niche for itself globally as one of the premier aerospace exhibitions with 13 successful editions organised in Bengaluru since 1996, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Aero India show

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 13:59 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU