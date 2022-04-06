'Elect AAP to end corruption': Kejriwal, Mann to voters in Himachal

-
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday urged voters here to elect the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the coming elections if they want corruption eradicated from the state.
Assembly elections in Himachal Pradesh are scheduled to be held later this year.
Addressing AAP supporters at Seri Chowk in Mandi district, AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said they don't know "how to do politics", but "how to do work and wipe out corruption".
If you want to get rid of corruption in Himachal Pradesh, elect AAP candidates to form an honest government in the coming elections, Kejriwal said.
We know how to create good schools, excellent hospitals, uninterrupted water and power.
Kejriwal claimed that the party first eradicated corruption from Delhi, and now the Bhagwant Mann-led government has wiped it out from Punjab within 20 days of its formation.
Before their address, the party leaders carried out a road show from New Victoria Bridge.
Earlier, Mann appraised the gathering and said It seems as if I am in Sangrur not in Mandi.
In his address, Mann attacked both the Congress and the BJP, and likened them to the British colonials.
British enslaved India for about 200 years. Now BJP and Congress are enslaving us turn by turn in installments for five years, he said.
