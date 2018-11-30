No question of replacing Parrikar, says Goa Forward Party chief Sardesai

Forward Party Friday said there was no question of replacing ailing as Minister.

is in the Parrikar cabinet.

Parikkar is undergoing treatment for a pancreatic ailment at his residence after returning to the state on October 14 following hospitalisation at the Institute of Medical Sciences in New Delhi.

While the ruling BJP has maintained that Parrikar has been looking after the affairs of governance even as he undergoes treatment, the state's opposition parties, and occasionally allies in the state government, have alleged that his health-related absence was bringing administration to a standstill.

Friday told PTI he met Parrikar on November 28.

"I had met the CM while coming back from the closing ceremony function of IFFI (International Film Festival of India) (on November 28). He is fine. Where is the question of replacing him?" Sardesai said.