JUST IN
Akhilesh slams UP govt over Kanpur accident, calls it result of bad roads
Gehlot targets Pilot, says Rajasthan MLAs got agitated over new CM's name
Sonia to participate in Bharat Jodo Yatra on Oct 6 in Karnataka: Report
Help AAP win 150 out of 182 seats in Gujarat: Kejriwal urges voters
Told Tharoor better to have consensus candidate: Mallikarjun Kharge
Nadda takes jibe at Congress, says its reduced to a 'brother-sister party'
Prashant Kishor starts 3,500 km 'padayatra' on Gandhi birth anniversary
Mallikarjun Kharge 'officially starts' campaigning for Congress prez post
Open to public debate between Cong prez poll candidates: Shashi Tharoor
Congress President polls: Gehlot says Tharoor belongs to elite class
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Gehlot targets Pilot, says Rajasthan MLAs got agitated over new CM's name
Business Standard

Akhilesh slams UP govt over Kanpur accident, calls it result of bad roads

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav attacked the ruling BJP over road accidents in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the Kanpur tragedy was a result of poor condition of roads in the state

Topics
Akhilesh Yadav | Uttar Pradesh | Kanpur

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Kanpur tragedy, Kanpur accident
Bodies of the victims of Ghatampur road accident being brought to their residence, at a village in Kanpur district (Photo: PTI)

Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday attacked the ruling BJP over road accidents in Uttar Pradesh, alleging that the Kanpur tragedy was a result of poor condition of roads in the state.

In a statement issued from the SP headquarters on Sunday, Akhilesh alleged that the road accident victims are not getting even ambulances under the BJP government.

He also alleged that the injured in the Kanpur incident, in which 26 people lost their lives, were taken to hospital on motorcycles.

Akhilesh said that roads across UP are in shambles and are marred with deep potholes.

"It is sad that the public is bearing the brunt of the failures of the BJP government," he said in the statement. "Lives are being lost and the government is uninformed, it is a matter of grave concern."

On Saturday, 26 people died when a tractor-trolley full of passengers fell into a pond in ??Kanpur district.

According to the statement, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister took immediate cognizance of the Kanpur incident and sent SP state president Naresh Uttam Patel to the spot.

Akhilesh has demanded financial assistance of Rs 50 lakh each to the kin of the dead and Rs 5 lakh each to the injured from the state government.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Akhilesh Yadav

First Published: Sun, October 02 2022. 19:58 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU