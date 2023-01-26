JUST IN
By conferring Padma Vibhushan on Mulayam, govt has mocked stature: Maurya
Aam Aadmi clinics in Punjab are political gimmickry: BJP's Tarun Chugh
Previous BJP govt left debt of Rs 75,000 cr: Himachal CM on statehood day
Republic Day: CM Mann slams Centre for not including Punjab's tableau
Congress blowing Joshimath crisis out of proportion: Uttarakhand CM Dhami
3-day celebrations to kickstart from today marking 'UP Diwas' in Lucknow
Himachal seeks Rs 350 cr from centre for Phina Singh irrigation project
JP Nadda in Jaipur to discuss preparations for PM Modi's visit on Jan 28
BJP might lose all 80 Lok Sabha seats in UP in 2024, says SP chief Akhilesh
Delhi L-G making mockery of democracy by refusing to meet CM, MLAs: AAP
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
Rift between KCR-led BRS govt and Telangana governor surfaces again
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Amid tussle, Delhi LG invites CM Kejriwal, ministers and MLAs for meeting

Delhi LG V K Saxena has invited CM Kejriwal, his ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for a meeting with him at the Raj Niwas Friday evening, amid the ongoing tussle

Topics
Arvind Kejriwal | Kejriwal vs LG | V K Saxena

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has invited Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his ministers and 10 AAP MLAs for a meeting with him at the Raj Niwas here Friday evening, amid the ongoing tussle between the elected government and the LG office.

The chief minister has been asked to come to the meeting alongwith his Cabinet colleagues and any 10 MLAs of his Aam Aadmi Party at 4 pm, Raj Niwas officials said on Thursday.

The two sides have been at loggerheads over multiple issues including a Delhi government proposal to send its teachers for training in Finland.

On January 16, Kejriwal and his party MLAs had marched from the Vidhan Sabha to Raj Niwas to meet Saxena over the teachers' training proposal.

The chief minister returned after waiting for nearly an hour, claiming the LG refused to meet him, his deputy Manish Sisodia and AAP MLAs.

Saxena denied the charge in a letter he wrote to Kejriwal days later, saying the chief minister insisted for a meeting which would be attended by all his MLAs, and that it was not possible at a short notice.

Kejriwal, replying to the LG letter, had suggested a fresh proposal for A meeting between the two sides. However, AAP leaders had later claimed that Saxena refused to meet the Chief Minister and AAP MLAs.

A scene of bonhomie was, however, witnessed as Kejriwal attended the 'at home' function ahead of Republic Day hosted by the LG at Raj Niwas on Tuesday.

The two were seen warmly greeting each another during the function that was also attended by politicians from BJP and other parties.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Arvind Kejriwal

First Published: Thu, January 26 2023. 18:06 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU