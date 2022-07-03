Amit Shah to table political resolution at BJP national executive

-
ALSO READ
Amit Shah's eventful two-day Bengal visit may help revive BJP state unit
BJP a party that moves in right direction with right ideology, says Nadda
Vote for BJP as this poll to decide Manipur's future for next 25 years: PM
UP elections: New history being created in Uttar Pradesh, says BJP
UP polls: BJP's election committee meeting underway to finalise candidates
-
Laying out the party's stand on various key issues and setting the tone for its political activities in the coming days, Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah will table the all important political resolution at the party's national executive meeting here on Sunday.
With the executive meeting being held in the backdrop of the Nupur Sharma row and the killing of Udaipur tailor Kanahiya Lal, it is being keenly watched if the party makes any reference to these two incidents in its resolution, which will be seconded by two chief ministers.
In its condolence resolution on Saturday, the party had paid tributes to Kanahiya Lal and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala besides others.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Karnataka Chief Minister Basvraj Bomai will second the resolution.
It is likely that in the political resolution, the Modi government's welfare measures, the BJP's victory in recent assembly polls and its preparation for upcoming assembly polls will be discussed.
This resolution may also send out a political message to the party's rank and file on various prevailing issues and also for the upcoming assembly polls.
Before the start of the national executive meeting, BJP's vice president Vasundhara Raje Scindia on Saturday had said all important and prevailing issues will be discussed in the meeting.
A resolution on the Modi government's welfare measures and economy was tabled by Union minister and senior party leader Rajnath Singh in the BJP's national meeting on Saturday.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU