Vote for BJP as this poll to decide Manipur's future for next 25 years: PM

-
ALSO READ
Law & order in Manipur tremendously improved under BJP rule: HM Shah
Why is BJP reluctant to sanction a caste census, counting the OBCs?
Section of Congress, AIUDF in Assam hand in glove with BJP: Sushmita Dev
BJP, Congress locked in close battle in Manipur Assembly elections
'Connectivity 'mahayagya' underway in country,' says PM Modi in Dehradun
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the BJP's "double-engine" government has laid strong a foundation for Manipur for the next 25 years.
Addressing an election rally in Imphal, Modi said the stability and peace achieved in the last five years have to be made permanent, urging the people of the Northeastern state to re-elect the BJP government.
"Last month, Manipur completed 50 years of its formation. During this period, the state witnessed several governments and their works. But after decades of Congress rule, Manipur got only inequality," he said.
In the last five years, BJP's "double-engine" government has worked with sincerity for the development of Manipur, he said, adding that "you saw both good governance and good intention".
Through hard work "we have laid a strong foundation for the next 25 years", the prime minister said.
"This election will decide the future of Manipur for the next 25 years," he said.
Modi called upon the first-time voters of the state to press the button for 'Lotus' -- the BJP's election symbol, stating that they have become an important part of the government's agenda.
"The stability and peace which were established in the last five years, it has to be made permanent," Modi said.
To achieve this, it is absolutely necessary to have a BJP government in the state, he said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU