Amit Shah visits cell in Port Blair where Veer Savarkar was imprisoned

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited the cell where Hindu Mahasabha leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was imprisoned at Cellular Jail in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', he earlier today paid floral tributes to freedom fighters at the cellular jail of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. At the venue, the Union Minister paid tributes to Veer Savarkar.
Shah is on a three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands from October 15-October 17.
Tomorrow, Shah will carry out an aerial survey of Rani Laxmibai Island, Shaheed Dweep Eco-tourism project, Swaraj Dweep water aerodrome and other development projects. He will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various development projects of Andaman and Nicobar Islands from the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Island.
On October 17, Shah will attend review meetings on the security and development of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Today, I visited the cell of Sachin Sanyal and garlanded his portrait. It was an emotional moment for a person like me. Perhaps he was the only one among all these freedom fighters who was sent twice to 'Kala Paani': Home Ministe Amit Shah at Cellular Jail in Port Blair pic.twitter.com/Z68MWanyLi— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021
