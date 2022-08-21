Amit Shah accuses KCR of betraying people's trust, calls it 'anti-farmer'

-
ALSO READ
Telangana Minister Rama Rao dismisses 'farmhouse CM' barb against KCR
BJP chief hits out at KCR govt, says state under Rs 4.5 trillion loss
SP chief Akhilesh meets Telangana CM; discusses issues concerning nation
M K Stalin invites Telangana CM KCR for inaugural of Chess Olympiad
Rahul Gandhi rules out alliance with TRS, says KCR acts like a king
-
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday accused the Telangana government of betraying the trust of the people of the state, while also calling the K Chandrashekar Rao government "anti-farmer".
The remarks of the Home Minister came at a public meeting during his one-day visit to the state.
"The joining of Rajagopal Reddy in the BJP is the beginning of the uprooting of KCR government. KCR government betrayed the trust of the Telangana people. KCR government is not celebrating Telangana Liberation Day due to fear of Majlis. They promised that they will celebrate Telangana Liberation day in September. However, the KCR government did not fulfil their promise," he said.
"KCR is denying PM Fasal Beema Yojana to the farmers of the state. He has committed the sin of keeping the farmers away from the Insurance. The KCR government is anti-farmers," Shah added.
Shah also hit out at KCR over Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and said that it is the "ATM of KCR's family".
"KCR has a big family. But why should the people of Telangana bear its cost? Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is the ATM of KCR's family," he said.
Shah further accused the Telangana government of breaking the promise of selecting a Dalit as the Chief Minister and said that a member from the community will not be selected for the top post if TRS is voted to power.
"They had promised to make Chief Minister from the Dalit community if their government is formed. They have not done so far. If you elect them again, KTR will come in place of KCR, but Dalit won't come," Shah said.
"Telangana is yearning for change. People are all set to elect the pro-poor and pro-development BJP government under the guidance of PM @narendramodi Ji," he tweeted.
Earlier today, Amit Shah visited Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Matha Devasthanam and offered prayers ahead of his public meeting.
Munugodu assembly bypoll comes after sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from his post in the party recently and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU