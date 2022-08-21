Amit Shah accuses KCR of betraying people's trust, calls it 'anti-farmer'

Union Home Minister on Sunday accused the government of betraying the trust of the people of the state, while also calling the K Chandrashekar Rao government "anti-farmer".

The remarks of the Home Minister came at a public meeting during his one-day visit to the state.

"The joining of Rajagopal Reddy in the BJP is the beginning of the uprooting of government. government betrayed the trust of the people. government is not celebrating Liberation Day due to fear of Majlis. They promised that they will celebrate Telangana Liberation day in September. However, the KCR government did not fulfil their promise," he said.

"KCR is denying PM Fasal Beema Yojana to the farmers of the state. He has committed the sin of keeping the farmers away from the Insurance. The KCR government is anti-farmers," Shah added.

Shah also hit out at KCR over Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and said that it is the "ATM of KCR's family".

"KCR has a big family. But why should the people of Telangana bear its cost? Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project is the ATM of KCR's family," he said.

Shah further accused the Telangana government of breaking the promise of selecting a Dalit as the Chief Minister and said that a member from the community will not be selected for the top post if TRS is voted to power.

"They had promised to make Chief Minister from the Dalit community if their government is formed. They have not done so far. If you elect them again, KTR will come in place of KCR, but Dalit won't come," Shah said.

"Telangana is yearning for change. People are all set to elect the pro-poor and pro-development BJP government under the guidance of PM @narendramodi Ji," he tweeted.

Earlier today, visited Sri Ujjaini Mahakali Matha Devasthanam and offered prayers ahead of his public meeting.

Munugodu assembly bypoll comes after sitting Congress MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy resigned from his post in the party recently and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)