Assam bye-elections: 73.77% votes cast in 5 assembly constituencies

-
ALSO READ
Election results LIVE: Mamata wins Bengal, DMK TN, LDF Kerala, BJP Assam
Assam election result 2021: BJP wins second term; suspense over CM post
Counting on smoothly, but website slow due to server overload: EC
Assam: Reserved EVM with no votes polled found in Hailakandi centre
Cong 'lost' elections but not its 'morale or resolve' to be people's voice
-
Altogether 73.77 per cent of nearly eight lakh eligible electors cast their votes in bye-elections to five Assembly constituencies in Assam that concluded peacefully on Saturday, the Election Commission of India said.
Women voters exercised their franchise more than men, while none of the four transgenders in the five constituencies voted, the ECI data shared by a state government spokesperson said on Sunday.
Though the number of male voters in the five constituencies was more than women by a little over 10,000, the voter turnout of women was 73.38 per cent against 73.17 per cent of male electors.
Thowra constituency recorded the highest voter turnout of 77.56 per cent, followed by Gossaigaon with 77.20 per cent and Bhabanipur with 76.84 per cent.
The lowest turnout was registered in Tamulpur with 67.84 per cent of electors coming out to vote.
The voting percentage in the fifth constituency, Mariani was 71.70, the ECI figures said.
The electoral fate of 31 candidates has been sealed in the EVMs, with eight each in the fray in Gossaigaon and Bhabanipur, six in Tamulpur, five in Thowra, and four in Mariani.
Counting of votes will be taken up on November 2.
A senior police official said on Saturday that no untoward incident had been reported from any of the constituencies, where tight security was in place.
The bye-elections to Gossaigaon and Tamulpur were necessitated due to the death of the sitting MLAs, while the incumbents of Bhapanipur, Mariani, and Thowra resigned from their seats to join the ruling BJP.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU