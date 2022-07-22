Bajrang Dal writes 'Haj house' on Gujarat Cong office wall, posters defaced

Some workers scaled the walls of office Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan here and wrote " house" on it.

This comes as a retaliation to state president Jagdish Thakor's recent statement favouring the minorities.

Besides, Vishwa Hindu Parishad spokesperson Hitendrasinh Rajput and Bajrang Dal's Jawlit Mehta reached the Paldi office and defaced the leaders' posters, including that of Jagdish Thakor, displayed outside it.

Reacting to the incidents, Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi called it a handiwork of some three or four people. "By tarnishing our image with such activities, the ruling party wants to divert people's attention from the main issues. The ruling party is forgetting that sufferings if thousands due to the flood situation in the state."

But they are not bothered about anybody -- Hindu or non-Hindu. Only thing the party is bothered about is staying in power for which it can go to any extent, he added.

A couple of days ago, State President of Jagdish Thakor had stated that the minorities have the first right on the treasury of the country.

In this, the Congress will remain firm on its ideology. "I also know that this statement will cause a lot of damage to the country but the party will not give up its ideology," he had asserted.

