JP Nadda asks CM Arvind Kejriwal to prove innocence in Delhi liquor scam

BJP president JP Nadda has said that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should answer the questions on the alleged liquor scam and go to court if no wrongdoing was committed.
Addressing a press conference in Agartala, Nadda claimed that Kejriwal was trying to divert the people's attention from the alleged scam.
"Whenever he is asked about the liquor scam and excise policy, he evades the questions. Sometimes Kejriwal claims that the Central government is trying to send his leaders to jail and sometimes he says AAP leaders are being harassed and sometimes he says something else," Nadda said on Monday.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has recommended a CBI probe into alleged corruption in the implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 while the AAP is claiming that he is "interfering" in the city government's work.
"You first answer the queries of the investigative agencies. All the accused after detention claims he or she is innocent, honest and clean. If you have not committed any wrongdoing and are honest, go to the court and prove your minister's innocence," Nadda said.
Based on the LG's recommendations, the CBI had registered an FIR in connection with the alleged irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the Delhi government's Excise Policy 2021-22.
The agency has raided the residence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the excise portfolio and is an accused in the case.
"A massive scam has taken place in your government and the state has suffered a huge revenue loss. The press has already highlighted the liquor scam in detail. Why are you talking aimlessly? Stop talking aimlessly and make it clear why the treasure was stolen?" he added.
Nadda said nobody is above the Constitution of the country.
"Why are you not following the constitutional spirit?" he asked, targetting Kejriwal.
