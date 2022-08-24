Bihar: Nitish reiterates call for Opposition unity ahead of 2024 LS polls

-
ALSO READ
As 2024 LS polls approach, Oppn parties are chopping and changing strategy
Master of the U-turn: Nitish Kumar ends alliance with BJP, quits as CM
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared on biharboard.ac.in: Know the toppers
Bihar govt to take suggestions from all parties on caste-based census
-
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday reiterated his call for Opposition unity ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.
The Chief Minister, in his address in the Assembly ahead of the trust vote of the new Mahagathbandhan government in the state, alleged that the BJP "creates trouble" in society and the Opposition will visit every nook and corner of the country and make people and society aware of the wrong policies implemented by the government including the discrimination on the basis of religion.
"We (RJD and JDU) have taken the pledge to work together for the development of Bihar. Leaders from across the country called me and congratulated me on this decision and I urged all of them to fight together in the 2024 elections. Is there any work being done by Delhi (Centre)? Only advertisement is being done," Kumar said.
Questioning the BJP's role in the freedom struggle of the country, the Bihar CM alleged that they will "finish even Bapu" (Mahatma Gandhi).
"You were saying things about the 75th year of Independence. Where were you in the freedom struggle? In the end, they will finish even Bapu (Mahatma Gandhi). We have come together. We will put forward everything in front of every village and every section of society. Their only work is to create trouble in society. When everybody will come together, nobody will ask about them," he said.
During the session, some Bihar BJP MLAs walked out of the State Legislative Assembly. Reacting to this, the Chief Minister said that they "must have got orders from your superior bosses" to say things against him.
"You (BJP MLAs) are all running away? You will only get a position in your party if you say things against me. You all must have got orders from your superior bosses," he said.
Earlier, Bharatiya Janta Party's Vijay Kumar Sinha today resigned as the Speaker of the Bihar Assembly ahead of a floor test to prove the majority of the 'Mahagathbandhan' alliance government led by chief minister Nitish Kumar.
Deputy Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Maheshwar Hazari chaired the Assembly after the resignation of Speaker Vijay Sinha earlier today. The election for Bihar Assembly Speaker will take place on August 26.
Sinha's resignation came after a no-confidence motion against him was moved by the MLAs of the ruling coalition.
Sinha had earlier said the notice for the motion, received at the Vidhan Sabha secretariat was unclear and did not follow the rules and regulations.
"I would like to tell you that your no-confidence motion is unclear. Eight of the nine letters, which were received were not as per rule," said Sinha.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU