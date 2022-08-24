Wherever BJP is not in power, it sends CBI, ED and I-T, says Tejashwi

-
ALSO READ
CBI raids Manish Sisodia's house; 'We welcome them', says CM Kejriwal
Bihar 10th result declared on biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in: 79.88% pass
Raids in J'khand's MGNREGA funds fraud case; ED recovers over Rs 18 crore
Bihar Board 12th Result 2022 declared on biharboard.ac.in: Know the toppers
Bihar: Tejashwi youngest, Bijendra Yadav oldest minister in Nitish govt
-
Stung by raids on a number of RJD leaders, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Wednesday called the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Income Tax (IT) department three jamaai" (sons in-law), which the BJP sent to states where it was not in power.
Taking part in a debate on the motion of confidence moved by the new 'Mahagathbandhan' government, Yadav accused the BJP of having tried to "break" Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's party in a bid to "wipe out socialist ideology".
"My father Lalu Prasad, mother Rabri Devi, my sisters and I are all paying the price for our commitment to socialism. The CM and I have the same ideology. You (BJP) cannot reap what we socialists have sown," said Yadav.
The RJD heir apparent also expressed dismay over a section of the media saying that a mall being raided by CBI in Gurugram belonged to him.
"These media outlets should do some research. It belongs to someone based in Haryana, and was inaugurated by a BJP MP," said Yadav.
"People sitting in Delhi do not understand the spirit of Bihar. Intimidation does not work here. Sending three 'jamaai' is not going to scare us. The BJP is looking like a wedding procession without the groom," remarked the young leader in an apparent dig at the saffron party's inability to decide on who would now be the leader of the opposition.
Yadav also said that Nitish Kumar has taken a "courageous decision" and that brought a "new ray of hope" for the people of the country.
BJP leaders should also remember that the CM was called a socialist by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he remarked.
"You are all scared of facing 2024 polls as the united opposition in Bihar will trounce the BJP. Hence the three 'jamaai' are being sent," he added.
BJP leaders rose in protest against the repeated use of the word "jamaai".
They were told by Deputy Speaker Maheshwar Hazari that he will look into the rulebook and if the term was unparliamentary, it would be expunged.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU