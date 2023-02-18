JUST IN
BJP accuses AAP govt of wasting Rs 63 cr on publicity of Shopping Festival
Delhi BJP targets Gautam Gambhir, seeks CBI probe into dhalaos' allotment
IANS  |  New Delhi 

BJP
Representative Image

Delhi BJP has accused the AAP government of "wasting Rs 63 crore" on publicity of the Delhi Shopping Festival, which was planned to be held between January 28 and February 27 but has not happened.

Delhi BJP spokesperson Harish Khurana slammed the AAP government for "announcing events without any preparation and wasting public money on their publicity".

"Last year, the Arvind Kejriwal government announced to organise a festival on the lines of Dubai Shopping Festival in Delhi which was to be held between January 28 and February 27, 2023 but it did not happen," he said, adding that it is sad that Chief Minister Kejriwal "cheated the people, especially the businessmen of Delhi".

Khuran further said that the Kejriwal government not only cheated them (people and businessmen) by announcing the festival "without any preparation", but has also "looted Rs 63 crore of the public on its initial publicity".

Kejriwal should apologise to the people of Delhi and return Rs 63 crore to the public fund, the BJP spokesperson demanded.

First Published: Sat, February 18 2023. 07:39 IST

