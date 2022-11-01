JUST IN
Cong to file disqualification petition against 8 Goa MLAs who joined BJP
BJP trying to buy 20-30 TRS MLAs, topple government, alleges Telangana CM
Congress demands probe into gifts to journalists on Diwali in Karnataka
Congress to focus on farming issues for 2023 Telangana polls: Rahul Gandhi
Kerala Guv is a disgrace to the Constitutional position he holds: Congress
Karnataka Congress leaders gear up for a tractor yatra across state
BJP, Hindu outfits call for dawn-to-dusk bandh in Coimbatore on October 31
After 3-day break, Bharat Jodo Yatra set to resume in Telangana on Thursday
Kerala Guv says Balagopal violated oath, seeks action; CM rejects demand
Kerala guv writes to CM Vijayan, wants finance minister Balagopal sacked
You are here: Home » Politics » News » South
Chirag enraged over Nitish's reference to his father's second marriage
Business Standard

BJP candidate rejects TRS' charge of money transfer to induce voters

EC has asked Telangana's chief electoral officer to keep a "close watch" on the Munugode Assembly constituency through "various enforcement agencies" ahead of the Nov 3 bypoll

Topics
Telangana | BJP | TRS

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

voting
Representative Image

The Election Commission (EC) has asked Telangana's chief electoral officer to keep a "close watch" on the Munugode Assembly constituency through "various enforcement agencies" ahead of the November 3 bypoll amid allegations of attempts to induce voters.

The direction came after the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate K Rajagopal Reddy transferred Rs 5.24 crore from his family-owned firm's account to 23 people and entities within the constituency.

Responding to an EC letter, Reddy rejected the allegations made by the TRS, including any "formal relationship" with the firm. The BJP candidate, the EC letter said, also denied all 23 alleged bank transactions "categorically, one by one".

"In view of the fact that the representation made by the TRS does not provide any proof in support of the allegations, which have been duly denied by the said candidate, you are directed to keep a close watch on the constituency through various enforcement agencies, based on additional actionable facts that may emerge, according to the extant instructions of the commission on election expenditure monitoring," the EC has told the Telangana CEO.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Telangana

First Published: Tue, November 01 2022. 18:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU