BJP certain to come to power in Telangana: Union Min Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti

Slamming Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao for allegedly not fulfilling his promises like 'pucca' houses for poor, leader and Union Minister of State for Rural Development on Thursday asserted that would come to power in the State.

Speaking at a public meeting here this evening, which was organised to mark the conclusion of State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar's fourth phase of 'padayatra', she said she could clearly see a big change happening in with the BJP coming to power.

The TRS government has stopped the funds of Gram Panchayats and not fulfilled its promises, including houses for poor, she alleged. Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, said the State's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is driving bulldozers against the houses of those who robbed the funds meant for State's development. "Do you want that kind of government or not?... when the BJP government came, the houses of such people will be demolished. Should we settle their accounts or not?" she said. She ridiculed the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' undertaken by Rahul Gandhi saying it would be his last programme as the Congress would not be able to come to power in the future. She said Rahul Gandhi, Chief Ministers of West Bengal, Bihar and want to become the Prime Minister of the country. Claiming that all the 'parivarvadi' people in States are coming together against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she said they would not be able to achieve anything as people of the country are with Modi. She attacked the AIMIM and its leaders Asaduddin Owaisi and Akbaruddin Owaisi over their alleged hate speeches. Talking about the Aam Admi Party (AAP), she alleged that the Ministers from that party in Punjab and Delhi had to go to jail for dishonesty. She also recalled her association with the Ram temple movement. Meanwhile, State BJP president Bandi Sanjay Kumar claimed that the BJP brought the situation wherein the AIMIM had to take out rallies with the National Flag in hand in the old city of Hyderabad which was not the case earlier. Kumar, who spoke on various issues of the State and attacked the TRS government, said the fifth phase of 'padayatra' would begin on October 15. He had launched his 'padayatra' last year.

