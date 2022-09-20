BJP chief J P Nadda on 2-day Gujarat visit from today to meet local leaders

-
Bharatiya Janata Party chief J P Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Gujarat from Tuesday during which he will participate in a host of events and hold meetings with local leaders, a BJP leader said.
Nadda's visit holds significance as the state Assembly elections are due in December this year.
The BJP president will flag off e-bikes at the BJP's Kisan Morcha event near state capital Gandhinagar on Tuesday morning, Gujarat BJP general secretaty Pradipsinh Vaghela said on Monday.
Nadda, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, and Gujarat unit chief C R Paatil will attend the inaugural session of the National Mayors' Conference to be held at a five-star hotel in Gandhinagar on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Mayors and deputy mayors of the BJP-ruled urban bodies in Gujarat will take part in the conference, he said.
"On Tuesday afternoon, Nadda will be in Rajkot to address a gathering of BJP's elected representatives in urban, panchayat and cooperative bodies. Paatil, Patel and other senior leaders will attend the gathering," Vaghela told reporters.
From Rajkot, Nadda will travel to neighbouring Morbi town to hold a road show in the evening.
He will also attend 'Viranjali' event in Gandhinagar in the evening, where artists will pay tributes to national heroes through their songs and plays.
On Wednesday, the BJP president will hold meetings with senior Gujarat BJP leaders at the party headquarters, Shree Kamalam, in Gandhinagar.
He will address professors at Tagore Hall in Ahmedabad on Wednesday afternoon and talk about BJP's ideology, Vaghela said, adding that Nadda will also attend the closing ceremony of the mayors' conference in the state capital.
