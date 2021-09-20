Will continue to work with Punjab govt for betterment of state's people: PM

Prime Minister on Monday congratulated on being sworn-in as chief minister, and said the Centre will continue to work with his government for the betterment of the people of the state.

leader Channi was sworn in as chief minister of Punjab, making him the first Dalit to hold the top post in the state.

Modi tweeted, "Congratulations to Shri Ji on being sworn-in as Punjab's Chief Minister. Will continue to work with the government for the betterment of the people of

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)