BJP MP Subramanian Swamy praises Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee

MP Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday lavished praise on Trinamool Congres chief and said she ranks with Jayaprakash Narayan and former Prime Ministers Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, Chandrashekhar, and PV Narasimha Rao "who meant what they said and said what they meant".

Swamy, who met on Wednesday, said in a tweet that she had a rare quality in Indian

"Of the all the politicians I have met or worked with, ranks with JP, Morarji Desai, Rajiv Gandhi, Chandrashekhar, and P V Narasimha Rao who meant what they said and said what they meant. In Indian that is a rare quality," Swamy said.

Congress leaders Kirti Azad, former Haryana Congress chief Ashok Tanwar and former JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP Pavan Varma joined TMC during Mamata Banerjee's visit to the capital on Tuesday.

Mamata Banerjee is in the capital till November 25. Her visit comes days ahead of the winter session of Parliament which is scheduled to begin on November 29.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)