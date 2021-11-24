PM to address Constitution Day event at Central Hall of Parliament

-
-
As a part of 'Constitution Day' celebrations this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the programmes being organised in Parliament and Vigyan Bhavan on November 26.
In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said that the programme organized in Parliament will begin at 11 a.m. and will be held in the Central Hall. "Programme at the Central hall of Parliament will be addressed by the President, Vice President, Prime Minister and Lok Sabha Speaker. After the speech of the President, the nation will join him Live, in reading the preamble of the Constitution," it said.
The President will also release the digital version of constituent assembly debates, digital version of calligraphed copy of Constitution of India and updated version of the Constitution of India that will include all amendments till date.
The President will also inaugurate 'Online Quiz on Constitutional Democracy'.
Prime Minister Modi will inaugurate the two-day Constitution Day celebrations organised by the Supreme Court in the evening at Plenary Hall of Vigyan Bhavan here. All judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justices of all high courts and senior-most puisne Judges, Solicitor General of India, and other members of the legal fraternity will be present on the occasion. The Prime Minister will also address the distinguished gathering.
The nation will celebrate Constitution Day on November 26 to commemorate the adoption of the Constitution of India by the Constituent Assembly in 1949. The observation of Constitution Day started in 2015, based on the vision of Prime Minister Modi to give due recognition to the significance of this historic date.
"The roots of this vision can also be traced back to the 'Samvidhan Gaurav Yatra' organised by then Gujarat Chief Minister Modi in 2010," the PMO said.
