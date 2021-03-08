BJP resolves to form govt in J-K on its own in next Assembly polls

The BJP's unit on Sunday adopted a resolution to form next government in the union territory of its own whenever the Assembly elections are held.

It also resolved to adhere to the positive for the welfare of the public and to "expose the negative of other parties" in the Union Territory as it accused them of "exploiting the people by making false and anti-national statements".

"We resolved to strengthen the party in Jammu and so that the next government that is elected, will be of We also resolved that the next chief minister of will be from BJP," the party's J&K unit president Ravinder Raina said at the end of its two-day working committee meet here.

"For fulling this goal, we will go from home to home and take our activities to grassroot level," he said.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah had in February in Lok Sabha gave an assurance that the Centre will grant full statehood to at an appropriate time.

