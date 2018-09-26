BJP's Bengal bandh: Train services disrupted, bus drivers wear helmets

Train services were disrupted for a few minutes at some stations in during a 12-hour bandh called by the BJP Wednesday to protest the killing of two students in a clash in North Dinajpur district, Railway officials said.

No untoward incident was, however, reported during the blockades put up by bandh supporters at the stations, a police official said.

Transport services were normal in the city though bus drivers were seen wearing helmets.

Bandh supporters had squatted on the tracks at Barasat, Krishnagar and some stations in Sealdah division for 5-10 minutes in the morning, but the blockade has been lifted, an Eastern Railway spokesman said.

At present, train services in the Eastern Railway, including suburban services, are normal, he said.

Party workers are staging blockades at Chengail, Andul and Ramrajatala stations in the Howrah-Kharagpur section of the South Eastern Railway, affecting suburban train services in the section, SER Central Public Relations Officer Sanjoy Ghosh said.

A huge police contingent has been deployed in the city to avoid any untoward incident during the shutdown and no untoward incident has been reported in the metropolis since 6 am, a police official said.

The (BJP) has called the bandh to protest against the death of two students in a clash with the police on October 20 during a demonstration over recruitment of teachers at Daribhita High School in Islampur area, the police said.

The protesting students had said they did not require a Urdu and Sanskrit teachers and demanded that teachers be recruited for science and other subjects.

In Islampur area, BJP supporters squatted on the road to stop traffic movement.

The state government had issued a notification for its employees asking them to attend office on the bandh day.

There will be no holiday on the day before or after the Bangla Bandh. Even a half holiday will not be sanctioned on the day, it said.

Commercial establishments, private offices and educational institutions were also asked to function normally on Wednesday.