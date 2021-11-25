BJP's denial of airport in Firozabad cost it a share in glory: Akhilesh

-
Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that the BJP's refusal to his government's proposal to build an airport in Firozabad cost the region a share in glory with Jewar International Airport.
Yadav said this in a tweet he posted just hours before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to lay the foundation stone of the Jewar International Airport in Greater Noida.
He punned on the name jewar' (meaning jewellery') and said had an airport came up there, Firozabad - known for its bangles -- too would have joined in contributing to UP's progress.
Had BJP government at center not denied permission for an airport in Firozabad as proposed by the SP government, today bangles' too would have joined jewar' and completed the ornamental progress of Uttar Pradesh, Yadav wrote in a Hindi tweet.
In another tweet he posted after the foundation laying ceremony, the former chief minister attacked BJP yet again writing, what is being built today (referring to the airport), will be put on sale tomorrow.
