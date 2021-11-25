Country has to decide whether Jinnah's followers will cause mischief: Yogi

-
ALSO READ
Yogi govt in UP: Four-year report card ahead of the 2022 assembly polls
Yogi Adityanath scared of his activities in Uttar Pradesh: Mukesh Sahani
Custodial deaths on rise under 'Thoko Raaj': Akhilesh Yadav slams Yogi govt
Yogi government focusing on 5 major projects ahead of assembly polls
Yogi Adityanath govt transfers 10 IPS officers in UP attached to police HQ
-
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the country has to decide if the sweetness of sugarcane will grow or the followers of Pakistan founder Muhammad Ali Jinnah will cause mischief in the state, in a veiled attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP).
Adityanath trained his guns at the opposition as he joined the foundation-laying ceremony for the Noida International Airport in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
He said the state is moving on the path of development and highlighted various efforts of the government. The BJP leader also thanked the over 7,000 farmers who gave consent for the acquisition of their land for the airport without any controversy.
"Some people had tried to add bitterness in the sugarcane region (western parts) of Uttar Pradesh with a series of riots. Now the country has to decide if the sweetness of sugarcane will grow or Jinnah's followers will cause mischief," Adityanath said as he addressed the gathering of thousands.
SP leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav had last month equated Jinnah with Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Jawaharlal Nehru, saying they all helped India achieve independence.
His remark had invited severe criticism from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), among others.
Uttar Pradesh is scaling new heights under Modi's leadership, whether it is the public welfare schemes reaching everyone without any discrimination or creating new infrastructure for development or respecting people's faith, Adityanath said.
"The whole perception of Uttar Pradesh has changed that the state can progress and develop," he added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU