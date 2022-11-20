JUST IN
Don't vote for those who want to stop welfare work in Delhi: Kejriwal
BJP will mount 'attack' on Delhi with their 'emperors': CM Kejriwal
We are confident of winning over 200 seats in MCD polls: BJP's Adesh Gupta
Never joined hands with Pakistan: Farooq Abdullah at rally in J-K's Akhnoor
MCD polls: Top BJP leaders to hold 14 roadshows across Delhi today
Centre accords 'X' category CRPF armed security to 4 BJP leaders in Punjab
Irked BJP summons ex-UttaraKhand CMs to Delhi over remarks against own govt
I'm still National Conference president, haven't resigned: Farooq Abdullah
MCD elections: BJP to organise mega road show in Delhi on Nov 20
Delhi BJP demands FIR against Kejriwal in alleged scam of DJB funds
You are here: Home » Politics » News » North
Don't vote for those who want to stop welfare work in Delhi: Kejriwal
Business Standard

BJP's Manoj Tiwari questions AAP on Satyendar Jain's massage video

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari questioned the Aam Adami Party (AAP) over the video showing party minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside his jail cell

Topics
Satyendar Jain | Manoj Tiwari | BJP

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari
Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari. Photo: PTI

Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari questioned the Aam Adami Party (AAP) over the video showing party minister Satyendar Jain getting a massage inside his jail cell.

Addressing a press conference here, Tiwari said that AAP's response on the video is "funny".

"Some saying he's (Jain) getting medical treatment some saying that physiotherapy is going on. AAP said they will go to court regarding who released the video. It doesn't matter Kejriwal ji, the truth has to come out. Now we need answers from you," he added.

The MP also claimed that a physiotherapist reacting to the video said that physiotherapy is not a massage and is not allowed in jail premises.

"Satyendar proved in court that he has lost his memory yet while getting massage he is reading some paper and person who gave him the paper was discussing something with him. The question is what is that paper he is reading? The BJP is demanding to know about the content of that paper," Tiwari added.

--IANS

dr/ksk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Satyendar Jain

First Published: Sun, November 20 2022. 14:07 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU