Shiv Sena's Abdul Sattar helped BJP in Maha Rajya Sabha polls: BJP MLA

-
ALSO READ
Rajya Sabha election 2022: Polling for 16 seats in 4 states today
Shiv Sena to call its MLAs to Mumbai ahead of Rajya Sabha elections
Manipur polls: NPF to contest in 10 seats; Shiv Sena names 6 candidates
BJP, Shiv Sena to fight for 6th seat of Rajya Sabha from Maharashtra
BJP first party since 1988 to cross 100-seat mark in Rajya Sabha
-
BJP MLA Santosh Danve on Saturday claimed that Shiv Sena legislator Abdul Sattar had helped BJP in the Rajya Sabha elections held for six seats in Maharashtra, which saw ruling Sena's second nominee Sanjay Pawar losing against BJP's Dhananjay Mahadik in a tight contest.
Speaking to reporters, Danve said it was wrong on part of Sena MP Sanjay Raut to term some Independent MLAs traitors for not voting in favour of Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) nominees in the RS polls held on Friday. Results were declared in the early hours of Saturday.
"Independent MLAs are not traitors but they voted as per their Constitutional right. It is wrong to make such a statement after your nominee lost the Rajya Sabha election. Abdul Sattar should be the number one in Raut's list of traitors, he said.
I am sure Sattar would help BJP once again in the upcoming Assembly elections as he did in the Rajya Sabha elections, said Danve, the MLA from the Bhokardan constituency in Jalna district.
He is son of Union minister Raosaheb Danve.
Santosh Danve credited the victory of all three candidates fielded by the BJP to the meticulous planning and execution by former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and state unit BJP president Chandrakant Patil.
Sattar represents the Sillod Assembly segment in the Aurangabad district.
Earlier in the day, Raut had claimed that three MLAs of the Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA), an independent MLA from Karmala, Sanjaymama Shinde, Swabhimani Party MLA Devendra Bhuyar, and PWP MLA Shyamsunder Shinde did not vote for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) despite assuring to do so.
"We have taken note of this development," he said.
In the elections held for total six RS seats, three candidates of the BJP - Piyush Goyal, Anil Bonde and Mahadik won. Sanjay Raut, Praful Patel and Imran Pratapgarhi of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, respectively, also sailed through in the elections.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU