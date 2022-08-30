BJP using Anna to target me: Kejriwal on Hazare's remark on liquor policy

-
Hours after veteran social reformer and anti-corruption crusader Anna Hazare on Tuesday wrote to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, reminding the latter his own lines from his book 'Swaraj' over Delhi's liquor policy, Kejriwal claimed that he (Hazare) is being used by the BJP to target him.
"When the public doesn't listen to them (BJP), they put someone foreward. During the Punjab Assembly elections, they brought Kumar Vishwas who accused me of being a terrorist," Kejriwal told the media.
"When the CBI has found nothing in the excise policy, they have put him (Anna Hazare) on the front now," Kejriwal said while responding to the letter.
On CBI searching Manish Sisodia's bank locker on Tuesday, Kejriwal said his deputy has got a clean chit in a way as nothing was found in the locker.
"However, it is on the agency to give a formal clean chit as it works under political pressure," Kejriwal said.
"Whenever we step into public life, we should be ready to face the probe agencies. Nothing was found after 14 hours of raid at Manish Sisodia's residence," said Kejriwal, as he expressed apprehension that Sisodia can be arrested in a few days by the agency.
"I think the CBI officials may arrest him as all the probes are politically motivated," Kejriwal said.
He also replied to BJP's allegations on the construction of additional classrooms in government schools.
"They are asking why we constructed additional classrooms. We have made the classrooms for the children to study. They are also raising questions on the number of toilets... We have made it so that our students don't suffer," Kejriwal said.
