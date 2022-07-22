BJP veteran Yediyurappa announces retirement from electoral politics

Former Chief Minister and veteran leader B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday announced his retirement from electoral politics, saying he is "back-tracking" to make way for his son B.Y. Vijayendra.

He made the announcement in Anjanapura of Shikaripura in Shivamogga district in Karnataka, saying he would not contest for next assembly elections from Shikaripura constituency from where he began his political career.

Vijayendra is currently holding the post of Vice President in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

"I won't contest in the next elections from Shikaripura. Vijayendra will contest in my place. I appeal to the people to ensure his resounding victory," he stated.

There was a demand from Mysuru region for Vijayendra to contest elections.

"However, as I am vacating the constituency, he will represent it in the upcoming assembly elections," he said.

Vijayendra, reacting to his father Yediyurappa's announcement, said he will follow the guidance of his father and the party's decision.

"...I will see what party decides in this regard and take a call later," he said.

"There is no question of pressurising my father (Yediyurappa). He was involved in the organisation of the earlier, and in future also, he will continue the work," he stated.

Yediyurappa, while announcing his resignation, also said that he would once again bring the party to power with a clear majority.

"He will tour the state and struggle to bring the to power," Vijayendra stated.

--IANS

mka/pgh

