BJP veteran Yediyurappa announces retirement from electoral politics

-
ALSO READ
Denied ticket by BJP for K'taka bypoll, Yediyurappa's son appeals for calm
K'taka BJP likely to recommend MLC ticket for Yediyurappa's son Vijayendra
Yediyurappa's son denied ticket for bypolls, minister hints at bigger role
Yediyurappa hints at Karnataka cabinet expansion or reshuffle before May 10
HD Kumaraswamy slams BJP for playing dirty politics in Maharashtra
-
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and veteran BJP leader B.S. Yediyurappa on Friday announced his retirement from electoral politics, saying he is "back-tracking" to make way for his son B.Y. Vijayendra.
He made the announcement in Anjanapura of Shikaripura in Shivamogga district in Karnataka, saying he would not contest for next assembly elections from Shikaripura constituency from where he began his political career.
Vijayendra is currently holding the post of Vice President in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
"I won't contest in the next elections from Shikaripura. Vijayendra will contest in my place. I appeal to the people to ensure his resounding victory," he stated.
There was a demand from Mysuru region for Vijayendra to contest elections.
"However, as I am vacating the constituency, he will represent it in the upcoming assembly elections," he said.
Vijayendra, reacting to his father Yediyurappa's announcement, said he will follow the guidance of his father and the party's decision.
"...I will see what party decides in this regard and take a call later," he said.
"There is no question of pressurising my father (Yediyurappa). He was involved in the organisation of the BJP earlier, and in future also, he will continue the work," he stated.
Yediyurappa, while announcing his resignation, also said that he would once again bring the party to power with a clear majority.
"He will tour the state and struggle to bring the BJP to power," Vijayendra stated.
--IANS
mka/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU