JUST IN
S Jaishankar hails former PM Vajpayee's diplomacy post 1998 nuclear tests
Kashmiri Pandit delegation meets Rahul, says he may visit their township
'Constitution hijacked by SC': Rijiju says this is sane view of majority
'Netaji forced to seek fascist nations' support in fight for Independence'
Debt per Indian increased from Rs 43,124 to Rs 1,09,373 in 9 yrs: Congress
Speak thoughtfully about colleagues, Tharoor's advice to Ashok Gehlot
Cong releases charge sheet against Modi govt, calls BJP Bhrasht Jumla Party
Derek O'Brien says Twitter deleted post on BBC documentary critical of PM
Strict action on guilty: Haryana minister Anil Vij on wrestlers' protest
PM Modi greets people on statehood day of Tripura, Manipur, Meghalaya
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National
Anand Mahindra discusses investment proposals for UP with CM Adityanath
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

BJP will form govt in Rajasthan with three-fourth majority in 2023: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said the party will form a three-fourth majority government in Rajasthan in the assembly elections to be held later this year

Topics
BJP | Jagat Prakash Nadda | rajasthan

Press Trust of India  |  Jaipur 

BJP National President, JP Nadda, BJP Office Bearers' meeting
BJP National President JP Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Monday said the party will form a three-fourth majority government in Rajasthan in the assembly elections to be held later this year.

Addressing the party's Rajasthan state working committee meeting here, Nadda said, "BJP is the only national party and all other parties have remained family parties. The Congress has been identified as a family party. Regional parties have also become family parties."

He also congratulated the state leadership for the successful organisation of the 'Jan Aakrosh Yatra' and asked it to hold more such campaigns.

Attacking the Congress government in the state, Nadda alleged that cybercrimes and crimes against women and Dalits have increased. Prices of electricity, petrol and diesel are also continuously increasing under this Congress government, he added.

"We (BJP) are not just a political organisation but also a party working for social concerns... India and the whole world saw the social face of the party during the Covid period," the BJP chief said.

"Our party is a party with ideas, we do politics with a mission, politics with ideology and service to the country. Party and ideology are paramount for us," he said.

On Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra, he alleged that the people who raised slogans against India and conspired against the country were seen walking with him.

Nadda said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is committed to the progress of the country and make it self-reliant.

A political resolution was passed in the BJP meeting and it stated that under Modi's leadership, new enthusiasm, energy and inspiration have been infused in party workers across the country.

This has strengthened the political confidence of the BJP and it will have a positive impact on upcoming assembly polls and the 2024 general elections, it said.

While the BJP at the Centre is setting "new records" in the development of the country, in Rajasthan, people's hopes are being shattered by the Congress, the resolution said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on BJP

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 08:47 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU